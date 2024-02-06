Respect judiciary independence — BBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said his administration commits to bolstering the ties of executive and judiciary branches and upholding judicial independence.

In his speech after the oath-taking of the National Committee Officers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Law Association of the Philippines Inc., Marcos emphasized the importance of judicial autonomy, regional cooperation, and legal collaboration within the ASEAN community.

“Let me take this opportunity to reiterate this administration’s respect and adherence to the autonomy of the judiciary and our commitment to strengthen the partnership between the executive and the judiciary,” President Marcos said.

He highlighted the importance of this cooperation in achieving a “just global community” amidst the challenges faced by the region.

Marcos administered the oath of office to the new ALA Philippines officials as he recognized their dedication to promoting legal expertise and fostering closer relations among legal professionals within the ASEAN region.

“Your representation to international bodies like ALA reflects our country’s continued commitment to strengthen our multilateral cooperation with our neighboring countries,” the President stated.

He expressed his confidence in ALA Philippines’ ability to “harmonize the respective national laws of every ASEAN country” and build consensus on regional concerns.

Marcos acknowledged the contributions of legal luminaries who laid the foundation for ALA Philippines, including Atty. Avelino V. Cruz and former Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban.

He thanked Chief Justice Panganiban for his leadership and expressed confidence that his “experience and wisdom will serve as a moral compass” for the association.

He also extended his support to the Judiciary’s initiatives, commending Chief Justice Jesus Gesmundo and his team for implementing the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027.

He lauded Chief Justice Gesmundo’s acceptance of the ALA Philippines National Committee chair position and the Supreme Court’s decision to host the Council of ASEAN Chief Justice Meeting and the ASEAN Law Association General Council Meeting later this year.

“By taking on these challenges, you have proven that we are one with our ASEAN counterparts to facilitate legal collaboration, interconnectivity, and integration among them,” the President asserted.

He concluded by expressing his confidence in the new ALA Philippines leadership, stating, “With the election of the new Philippine National Committee officers of ALA Philippines, I am confident the Philippines will take the lead in upholding the rule of law and promoting social stability and economic prosperity in the ASEAN region.”