Fake dentist arrested in Bukidnon

BUKIDNON — The Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) arrested a second-year college student for allegedly posing as a dentist in Purok 2A, Laviña Village, Barangay Batangan, Valencia City, Bukidnon, on Monday.

The suspect, identified only as alias Lyod, 22, a dentistry student, was arrested during a buy-bust operation inside a boarding house he had converted into a makeshift dental clinic.

The suspect allegedly offered dental braces online for P3,000 to P5,000 per patient.

He attempted to escape after realizing that his patient was an undercover police operative but was cornered by backup officers deployed in the area.

Seized during the operation were equipment and materials used to make dental braces, including ligature ties, Caston Alienate, a vibrator, a high-volume vacuum and boodle money.

The operation was carried out by the RACU in coordination with the Valencia City Police and members of the Philippine Dental Association-Bukidnon Chapter.