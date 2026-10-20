Water shortage threatens Oriental Mindoro farms

ORIENTAL MINDORO — A worsening water shortage in Bulalacao has prompted local authorities to consider declaring a state of calamity as residents struggle with limited water supplies and farmers face mounting difficulties irrigating their crops.

Mayor Lumelito Cabagay said some households had experienced water interruptions lasting approximately one week, forcing the municipal government to conduct nearly daily water deliveries to affected communities.

The situation has also raised concerns over agricultural production, particularly rice farming, as declining river levels and insufficient irrigation supplies threaten standing crops.

Cabagay said farmers had resorted to pumping water directly from rivers because supplies passing through irrigation canals were no longer sufficient.

The additional pumping requirements have increased farmers' dependence on fuel at a time when maintaining adequate irrigation has become increasingly difficult.

To address the problem, the municipal government is seeking assistance from the Department of Agriculture (DA), particularly diesel subsidies that would allow farmers to continue operating their irrigation pumps.

Local officials are coordinating with the Municipal Agriculture Office, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and barangay authorities to assess the situation and identify immediate interventions.

Cabagay also expressed concern over signs of disease affecting some rice plants, adding to the risks confronting farmers already struggling with inadequate water.

Rice and onion production are among the agricultural activities that could be affected if dry conditions persist.

The mayor said the municipality experienced heavy rainfall in August and September before unusually hot conditions emerged in October.

With the water shortage affecting both households and agricultural areas, the local government is studying whether the situation warrants a formal state of calamity declaration.

Such a declaration would provide a legal basis for additional emergency interventions and the mobilization of available disaster response resources, subject to government regulations.

However, no formal declaration had been confirmed as of 19 October.