BingoPlus grooves to festive drumbeats of Iloilo

BingoPlus, a comprehensive entertainment and amusement platform and the first online Bingo app in the country, celebrated Iloilo City’s 2024 Dinagyang Festival on 13 to 28 January.

The festival showcasing the city’s rich cultural heritage and devotion to the Sto. Niño (the Holy Child Jesus) is popular in the country and renowned worldwide for its captivating activities, merrymaking, performances and dancing.

As a co-presenter of the event, BingoPlus ensured a fun-filled and truly entertaining Dinagyang Festival.

All events were enjoyed alongside the activities and prizes brought by BingoPlus and GamePlus in Valeria Street.

In the Miss Iloilo Coronation Night on 13 January, Alexie Mae Brooks was awarded Miss Iloilo BingoPlus 2024 at the Western Visayas State University, taking home a cash prize of P50,000.

Being the Creative City of Gastronomy, BingoPlus organized the Dinagyang Food Festival enjoyed by thousands of festival-goers in downtown Iloilo starting on 25 January. It showcased the historically rich and diverse Ilonggo food.

On 26 January, the city presented the talents, creativity and craftsmanship of the locals by opening its streets for the Dinagyang ILOmination Streetdance Competition & Floats Parade of Lights. BingoPlus awarded P20,000 to Tribu Sidlangan for winning Best in Costume.

The brand also marched through the festive roads with the BingoPlus Illuminating Float, accompanied by the Miss Iloilo Queens.

BingoPlus engaged in festival competitions from 27 to 28 January, such as the Festive Parade Sponsors’ Mardi Gras, Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan, and the Dinagyang Tribes Competition, where it awarded Tribu Silak with a cash prize of P20,000 for being Best in Choreography in the tribe competition.

The brand set up booths until 28 January with games and activities like color game, photo booth, and the 3x3 Bingo Rush.

To add more fun and entertainment, the brand organized a 2-day variety show in the street, featuring dance and singing competitions and performances from local and mainstream artists and influencers like Tony Labrusca, G22, KD Estrada, Neil Coleta, Jairius Aquino, and more.

BingoPlus distributed a total of P180,000 in prizes for all activities in the street, making the activities more fun. Premium festive merchandise were also given away throughout the Dinagyang Festival.