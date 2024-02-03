DENR, DILG summit address waste, water challenges at LGU level

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources reported over the weekend that more than 350 local government officials and stakeholders in waste management and water security from across the country vowed to provide safe water and sanitation infrastructure, adopt and enforce policies and regulations, and actively work with local partners and the national government for an inclusive approach to safe water and sanitation for a cleaner, healthier and sustainable environment during the Waste and Water Summit held on 26 January.

Organized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the W2 Summit is in support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.'s call for a clean environment and sustainable management of the country’s resources.

The summit identified solutions to water problems including strengthening of technical capacities in the local level through partnerships with national government agencies and international organizations, allocation of funds for water development with priority given to community needs, and a coordinated approach to water concerns across offices through the Program Convergence Budgeting. Stakeholders should also be proactive in finding which areas have water and those without, and explore the latest in water technology.

For the waste sector, among the solutions raised were strengthening partnerships with NGAs, local government units, academe, private institutions and the informal waste sector, creating incentives to encourage waste segregation in households, and ensuring that e-waste and disaster waste are part of the Solid Waste Management Plan.

"Ang collaboration dito ay napakahalaga. Pag-usapan natin ang problema. This is why this summit is very important… Huwag kayong mahiya sa amin. Sabihin ninyo sa amin kung ano ang problem sa lugar ninyo, at gagawa tayo ng plano ng sabay-sabay kasama ang DENR,” said DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga on the other hand, underscored the critical role of LGUs in the country’s push for sustainability and resilience, particularly in achieving the targets of the Philippine Development Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals.

“A study estimates that 65 of the 169 sub-targets of our 17 SDGs will not be achieved without the engagement of our local and regional governments,” said Loyzaga.

Loyzaga emphasized the need to develop and protect water sources, conduct water treatment effectively, distribute water efficiently and collect sufficient fees to sustain its management and operation.

“Water conservation is not implemented more so if water is cheap relative to other household expenses such as electricity and mobile connectivity,” Loyzaga said..

The DENR, through its Water Resources Management Office, has partnered with the National Irrigation Administration to convert a portion of irrigation water into potable water supply. Large-scale projects in Cavite, Tarlac and Iloilo are scheduled to commence this year as part of WRMO’s activities aimed at establishing sustainable water systems.

On the pressing problem of solid waste, Loyzaga cited a report that states that the Philippines generates 61,000 metric tons of solid waste daily, 12 to 24 percent of which come from plastic waste. Moreover, a World Bank report states that Filipinos were found to utilize more than 163 million plastic sachet packets, 48 million shopping bags, and 45 million thin-film bags daily — 33 percent of which is disposed in landfills and dumpsites, and around 35 percent is leaked into the open environment and oceans.

She said it is imperative to encourage the consumer sector to be more conscious of the plastic waste that it generates, and reiterated her call to the private sector, academe and the industry for the need to put research into the substitution of single-use plastic.

“Until we find an affordable and equally functional material to single use plastic, we will not be able to eradicate its use. This also has a social impact on those that need this material to actually service their daily need,” said Loyzaga.

She added that for this year, the DENR will assist in identifying suitable landfill sites from multiple LGUs to use. A nationwide campaign for recycling and other waste reduction methods will also be launched.

The DENR is also in direct contact with its international and local partners in the academe and the scientific community to explore the latest in waste and water technologies and develop this capacity in the Philippines.

Loyzaga called on the representatives from NGAs, representatives from 200 LGUs including governors, mayors and vice mayors, environment officers, the private sector, civil society, and the academe to work together in striving for a better future by aligning solutions to their respective challenges. “By working together, we can achieve greater things.”

At the conclusion of the summit, DILG Undersecretary Juan Victor Llamas led the Pledge of Commitment of LGU officials to reaffirm their duty to ensure the well-being of their communities and the sustainable management of water and waste.

They pledged to adopt and enforce comprehensive solid waste management policies and regulations aligned with national laws and guidelines, to prioritize projects that ensure equitable access to safe water and sanitation facilities in their areas of jurisdiction and address the challenges posed by improper solid waste management to the environment, public health and well-being.

Aligned with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and the SDGs, the summit discussed water security, ecological integrity of water systems, and resilience to water hazards. It also tackled the significance of broadening waste minimization initiatives, including mainstreaming the circular economy and promoting sustainable consumption and production.