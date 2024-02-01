Bong Go slams Lascañas’ allegations: ‘Pure lies and fabrications’

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday slammed the claims of retired Davao senior police officer Arturo Lascañas that the former was the collecting list of targets for the alleged implementation of the so-called Davao Death Squad.

“Pure lies and fabrications—plain and simple,” Go said, when asked for a comment about Lascañas allegations that the senator was mainly involved in the alleged crimes against humanity in Davao City.

Go said former President Rodrigo Duterte never ordered to make a list of targets.

“Even since when he was still the mayor of Davao City, never nagbigay ng ganyang klaseng order si PRRD. Kailanman ay wala siyang inutos sakin na iligal (He never ordered me anything illegal),” he stressed.

The senator also denied having the so-called DDS list in his possession.

“Wala rin akong ganyang listahan na kinuha o nakita man lang sa buong talambuhay ko. Hindi rin naman ako gagawa ng anumang iligal (I did not get such list or seen that kind of list in my entire life. I won’t do anything illegal either),” he said.

“I don’t follow illegal orders from anyone, kahit sino man sila (whoever they are),” he added.

Go branded Lascañas allegations as a “rehashed issue” repeatedly thrown against Dutertes and their closest allies.

“Paulit-ulit na binabalita, wala namang pruwebang napapakita. Walang napapatunayan, kasi hindi totoo! (These are repeatedly reported, but no proof has been show. Nothing was proven because this is not true),” he said.

Go said they should have been criminally charged “if there’s truth about such claims.”

“Lumang tugtugin na yan, estilo nilang bulok para tapunan ng putik ang iba upang magmukhang malinis sila (That’s an old tune, that’s their rotten style to cover others with mud and make themselves look clean),” he added.

Go said he would rather focus his energy working in the Senate and “help those who are really in need” rather than delve into the “fabricated issue.”

“Unahin nalang sana natin ang interes at kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan kaysa ang pamumulitika at paninira sa iba (Let's prioritize the interests and welfare of our countrymen over politicking and harming others),” he said.