The government is pushing to turn artificial intelligence (AI) investments into stronger business productivity and economic competitiveness as it shifts focus from building digital infrastructure to generating tangible economic gains.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Robert Joseph de Claro said the country's digital transformation must deliver measurable benefits to businesses and consumers, rather than simply expand its technological capabilities.

"Our success should not be measured only by the number of devices connected, data centers built, or AI applications deployed. It should be measured by their impact on people's lives," de Claro said.

Speaking at the 4th IoT Conference PH and 1st AI Philippine Expo in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, de Claro highlighted the potential of AI and the Internet of Things to improve business productivity, modernize public services and support smarter communities.

The push is anchored on the Philippines AI+ Infrastructure Masterplan 2026–2033, which seeks to expand data center capacity, develop digital talent and accelerate AI adoption across industries.

The roadmap targets $34.4 billion in investments through 2033, including $21 billion in private capital through public-private partnerships and blended financing, alongside $13.5 billion in public funding for digital infrastructure development.

The investment pipeline could gain momentum as at least two United States hyperscalers plan to begin developing 400-megawatt data centers as early as 2027, potentially strengthening the country’s position in the regional digital economy.