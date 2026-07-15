“We welcome the GCF’s approval of this grant. More than financial support, it is an investment in the Philippines’ ability to turn climate ambition into action and deliver lasting benefits for the Filipino people,” Finance Undersecretary Joven Balbosa said.

The grant, approved under the GCF’s Third Readiness and Preparatory Support Programme (RPSP 3), makes the Philippines the first country in Asia and the Pacific to receive readiness support under the fund’s second replenishment cycle covering 2024 to 2027.

The 60-month program will help strengthen the country’s capacity to develop and implement climate investments aligned with the National Adaptation Plan and the Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan.

The GCF is the world’s largest dedicated international climate finance fund. Established by parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2010 and operational since 2015, it supports developing countries in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

As the country’s National Designated Authority to the GCF, the DOF leads efforts to secure climate financing and align projects with national development priorities.

The proposal was developed through consultations led by the DOF and involved key government agencies, including the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Climate Change Commission, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Science and Technology.

The DOF said it is also preparing a second proposal under the GCF Country-Driven Readiness window, which could provide up to $3 million in additional grant funding.

The Global Green Growth Institute will serve as the program’s delivery partner, while the United Nations Development Programme and Germany’s development agency GIZ will act as co-implementers.