“The investment of GSIS reflects another vote of confidence in our vision of engineering a First-World Philippines, particularly through our participation in various government-initiated campaigns and public-private partnerships that aim to address critical social and transport infrastructure in the country,” Megawide Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Edgar Saavedra said.

“Specifically, this includes our participation in the construction of socialized housing units under the expanded 4PH program using mechanized and modernized techniques anchored on the precast system.

In addition, we are also rolling out several transport-centric developments or TCDs that will modernize and organize public transport systems in the country, with the objective of enhancing safe and efficient travel and commuting,” Saavedra added.

The investment comes as Megawide accelerates projects under its upgraded “4-D” strategy, which focuses on delivering earnings growth, reducing debt, advancing low-carbon construction and increasing shareholder returns.

In September 2025, state-run Pag-IBIG Fund, through the endorsement of the Department of Socialized Housing and Urban Development, partnered with Megawide to build more than 7,000 socialized housing units under the government’s expanded 4PH housing program.

For the first quarter, Megawide posted a 24 percent increase in net income to P265 million.

The company also reduced its short-term obligations by about P7 billion while continuing to expand its precast construction business and transport-centric developments to help lower carbon emissions.

Megawide recently declared cash dividends of P1.45 per share, payable on 7 August to shareholders on record as of 23 July.