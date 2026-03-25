D&L stays confident despite Middle East risks

At present, the company has 74 days of inventory but targets to build this further.

Despite these headwinds, D&L’s recurring net income rose 10.6 percent to P2.6 billion in 2025 from P2.3 billion in 2024, supported by its biodiesel, plastics, and consumer businesses.

The Food Ingredients segment saw earnings fall 61 percent due to high coconut oil prices and a lag in passing on costs, but a recovery is expected as prices ease and the company shifts further toward higher-margin products.

Chemrez Technologies posted a 24 percent increase in volumes and a 96 percent rise in net income, driven by strong global demand and the higher biodiesel blend mandate. It remains optimistic about export opportunities.

Specialty Plastics reported nine percent earnings growth after a 32 percent increase in 2024, with new product developments supporting record margins.

The Consumer Products ODM segment surged 80 percent as Batangas operations ramped up. Exports now account for 16 percent of total sales, from virtually zero six years ago.