The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday urged motorists to plan their trips and cooperate with traffic authorities as security measures and traffic restrictions take effect for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) would assist the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in managing traffic congestion and helping motorists navigate affected roads during the international gathering.

“We will do our part to help ease traffic congestion and delays during the ASEAN Summit through the strict implementation of traffic management protocols,” Nartatez said.

He said the PNP's traffic assistance efforts would complement security operations at summit venues, hotels and routes used by foreign delegates.

“We ask for the patience and understanding of the public as we implement all the necessary measures to ensure that our country’s hosting of this significant international event will be successful—and something that every Filipino would be proud of,” he added.

Nartatez advised motorists to monitor traffic advisories, allow additional travel time and prepare for possible rerouting.

“We strongly advise motorists to plan their trips ahead, monitor traffic conditions, and prepare for possible rerouting during the Summit. Let us follow traffic protocols and respect our fellow motorists to avoid any incidents and ensure the safety of all travelers during this time,” he said.

The MMDA will implement a stop-and-go traffic scheme along designated routes from 15 to 18 November to accommodate official motorcades.

Also read Parañaque clears Baclaran streets for ASEAN Summit

Security exclusion zones will also be established around the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) and Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay City.

Roads scheduled for temporary closure include Atang Dela Rama, Vicente Sotto, Pedro Bukaneg and Magdalena Jalandoni streets. Other major roads will generally remain open, although motorists should expect intermittent delays.

The PNP said its traffic operations would help maintain road safety and minimize inconvenience while security measures are enforced.