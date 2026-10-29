vivo offers ENHYPEN event tickets to first 100 V80 buyers

vivo Philippines offers VVIP tickets to an ENHYPEN event on 12 November to the first 100 customers who pre-order the vivo V80 smartphone.

Smartphone brand vivo Philippines is offering exclusive access to an upcoming ENHYPEN event to the first 100 customers who successfully pre-order its new vivo V80 smartphone through its official online store.

vivo

Qualified buyers will receive a VVIP ticket to the “vivo V80 Lights Up Christmas” event featuring ENHYPEN members Jungwon, Jake and Sunghoon on 12 November 2026 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City.

The promotion is open to customers who place their orders through shop.vivo.com from 26 October to 8 November 2026, or until all 100 slots have been filled.

To qualify, customers must make a non-refundable P1,000 down payment, with one VVIP ticket allocated per successful pre-order.

Buyers must settle their remaining balance by 11:59 p.m. on 9 November. Those who fail to complete payment by the deadline will forfeit their reserved tickets, while their initial down payments will remain non-refundable.

Following full payment, vivo Philippines will contact qualified customers to coordinate ticket arrangements and verify their identities.

Attendees must present a valid identification card during verification and bring the same ID, along with their complete online order number, to the event.

Tickets are strictly non-transferable and will be linked to the original buyer's registered identification and order number.

The exclusive gathering forms part of vivo's partnership with ENHYPEN members Jungwon, Jake and Sunghoon, who were recently introduced as among the brand's newest vivo Friends.

“ENHYPEN’s fans will have a limited opportunity to see ENHYPEN JUNGWON, JAKE, and SUNGHOON in person through this event. We encourage interested customers to pre-order through our official vivo e-store and carefully review the payment deadlines and ticket requirements to secure their slot,” said Liu Lu, vivo Philippines brand marketing director.

Ahead of the fan event, vivo Philippines will officially launch the V80 smartphone on 30 October at 6 p.m.

The launch will be livestreamed through the company's official Facebook page, allowing consumers to learn more about the device and its features.

Interested viewers may select “Going” on the event page to receive updates about the livestream.