2NE1 brings the fire back to Manila

K-pop girl group 2NE1 is ready to come back home, reuniting for their Welcome Back concert tour in the Philippines and bringing the same fire 15 years after their debut.

The quartet — composed of Sandara, CL, Minzy and Park Bom — is set to headline a one-night, all-seated show at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, 16 November. Don’t miss out, and get ready to scream “I am the best!” all over again.

Live Nation Philippines released the concert details, announcing that the presale will be on 10 October, from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., while general ticket sales will start on 11 October at 12 p.m.

“The wait is over, Blackjacks! Are you ready to see CL, BOM, DARA and MINZY back on the big stage?” Live Nation Philippines posted on X.

Tickets for the 2NE1 reunion concert range from P3,000 for General Admission to P16,500 for VIP, which includes a send-off, soundcheck and early access to merch. VIP packages also come with an exclusive laminate and lanyard.

Tickets are priced as follows: Gen Admission, P3,000; UB Regular, P4,000; UB Premium, P5,000; LBB Regular, P8,250; LBB Premium, P9,000; LBA Regular, P9,750; LBA Premium, P10,500; Floor (Standing), P11,500; VIP (Soundcheck, P15,000; VIP (Soundcheck and Send-off), P16,500.

A maximum of six tickets may be purchased per transaction.

Once in a lifetime

This is it, Filipino BLACKJACKs! November will mark 2NE1’s first full-group concert in the Philippines in over a decade, following their The Party: 2NE1 Live in Manila concert in 2011.

This might truly be a once-in-a-lifetime event since the group disbanded in 2016, releasing their final single in 2017. While they’ve reunited for special occasions and surprised fans at Coachella 2022, this concert is the real deal.

Back in July, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk announced the reunion tour to celebrate 2NE1’s 15th anniversary. The quartet debuted in 2009 with the iconic hit “Fire,” and they’re ready to bring that spark back.

Aside from the Philippines, the group’s reunion concert tour will also have stops in Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

“2NE1 is really that group in PH, ano? They’ve got the Philippines in a chokehold,” X user @2ne7swift wrote, posting a clip of more than 20 Abenson workers dancing to their 2011 hit “I Am the Best.”

“It used to be just Sandara, but now we’ve got Minzy and Bom saying that the Philippines is their second home. 2NE1 will always have a special place in every Filipino’s heart,” X user @_you_like_TOP added.