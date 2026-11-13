More than two decades after Ragnarok Online captured the imagination of millions of players, its upcoming sequel is preparing to bring back the familiar world of Midgard with larger battles, expanded character progression and a long-term seasonal content system.

Ragnarok Online 3 (RO3) showcased its latest features during RO Fiesta 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, where players got a glimpse of Dominion Grounds, a territory-based gameplay system designed to expand traditional guild warfare.

At the center of the event was a massive interactive replica of the Dominion Grounds map. Visitors created character standees, planted guild flags and marked territories, bringing an element of the virtual battlefield into the real world.

The presentation also featured a new gameplay trailer, details of the upcoming Evolution Test and the developer's plans to sustain player engagement beyond the game's official launch.

Guild warfare on a larger scale

Dominion Grounds expands Ragnarok Online's traditional guild-versus-guild combat into a broader competition for territory and strategic control.

The system features 36 interconnected maps offering activities such as crystal escort missions, ambushes, territory bidding and guild siege battles.

Unlike conventional competitive modes that primarily reward combat-focused players, Dominion Grounds is designed to accommodate different playstyles.

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Players can join frontline battles, gather resources through mining and monster hunting, escort valuable materials or coordinate alliances between guilds.

Guild leaders can also negotiate partnerships and develop strategies to control territory.

The developers said the system aims to create an interconnected multiplayer environment where cooperation and competition influence the game's evolving world.

From five-player dungeons to 100-player raids

RO3 is also expanding its player-versus-environment content with challenges designed for groups of different sizes.

Five-player dungeons will feature familiar MVP bosses, including Baphomet, with updated combat mechanics.

Ten-player dungeons will emphasize teamwork, character builds and seasonal challenges, while 100-player guild raids will require larger-scale coordination.

Traditional Ragnarok Online features, including character jobs, card collecting, vending and equipment customization, will also return.

Visually, the game retains the franchise's recognizable 2.5D aesthetic while introducing updated 3D rendering technology and more than 200 character animations.

The developers said these changes are intended to modernize the experience without abandoning the features that made the original game popular.

January 2027 Evolution Test

Players will get another opportunity to experience RO3 when its Evolution Test begins in January 2027.

The paid testing phase will include a character wipe, meaning progress made during the test will not carry over.

The developers have also launched a guild recruitment initiative that may provide participating guilds with guaranteed access to the closed beta test.

Three seasons already planned

JoyMaker CEO Dahei outlined plans for a seasonal content model intended to keep the game evolving after launch.

The development team aims to complete the base game and its first three seasons before the official release.

The first, Music Season, will introduce music-inspired combat mechanics and 100-player guild boss encounters.

Mirror World, the second season, will feature new environments built around lava, chains and armored knights.

The third, Ice Season, will introduce ice-themed encounters, new dungeons and additional guild challenges.

Each season will also expand character customization through the Remnant Echo system, which introduces new skill effects and build options for different jobs.

The developers said the approach is intended to give players new ways to experiment with familiar character classes while preserving the value of long-term progression.

However, the game's ability to sustain regular updates and maintain balanced progression will remain a key test once it launches.

For longtime Ragnarok Online players, RO3's challenge is clear: preserve the nostalgia of the original while building an online world that remains engaging for years.