After a six-year hiatus, Riot Games’ virtual K-pop group K/DA marks their return to the music scene with their newest track, ‘FIRESTARTER.’ Along with the title track, the group also dropped the ‘FIRESTARTER’ EP, including the lead single plus three additional tracks – all available across major streaming platforms.

After a six-year hiatus, Riot Games’ virtual K-pop group K/DA is making its highly anticipated return with “FIRESTARTER,” ushering in a new era for the iconic quartet.

The group marked its comeback with the release of the “FIRESTARTER” EP, featuring the title track and three additional songs, now available on major streaming platforms.

The new music also coincides with League of Legends: Wild Rift’s biggest patch update yet, Patch 7.3, bringing fresh content and experiences to players.

To celebrate both milestones, Riot Games hosted “FIRE IT UP: The K/DA Comeback Party,” an exclusive listening event in the Philippines that brought together fans of music and gaming for an evening of K-pop, interactive activities, and in-game experiences in BSK Manila, Mandaluyong City, on Friday 30 October 2026.

The event let attendees experience K/DA’s latest releases together through a curated listening party featuring not only the group’s new tracks but also music from other Riot Games virtual acts, including TRUE DAMAGE and HEARTSTEEL, alongside iconic global esports anthems.

The celebration extended beyond the music, with live AAA ARAM matches broadcast throughout the venue, offering attendees a preview of the game mode’s new “Sonic Waves” augments inspired by Riot Games’ musical acts. Fans also took part in community games, exclusive merchandise giveaways, a K/DA cosplay meet-and-greet, and photo opportunities, with some joining the festivities in Champion-inspired outfits.

Adding to the comeback excitement, Wild Rift is introducing the new HEATBRINGER skinline, featuring the four original K/DA members and their respective champions: Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa. Each receives a bold red-and-white makeover inspired by the group’s latest musical era, with the collection also featuring the Prestige K/DA HEATBRINGER Evelynn skin.