The Israel Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ICCP) brought together healthcare professionals, technology experts, business leaders and diplomatic representatives to explore the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies in healthcare.

Held on 11 November 2026, the chamber's 33rd General Membership Meeting focused on the theme "The Future of Healthcare: AI, Innovation, Technology & Strategic Partnerships."

The gathering highlighted advances in medical technology, the growing application of AI in healthcare and opportunities for closer cooperation between the Philippines and Israel.

Among the speakers were Dr. Victor Gisbert, president of the Makati Medical Center Foundation; Prof. Hossam Haick of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology; Dr. Carmela Cecilia Ramos, senior regenerative physician at Aevitas by Aivee Group; and Dr. Raymond Francis Sarmiento, chief operating officer of Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp.

Their presentations covered scientific research, clinical applications and industry developments, providing participants with perspectives on technologies that could influence healthcare delivery and medical innovation.

The discussions also highlighted the potential for partnerships between Philippine healthcare institutions and Israeli technology companies, particularly in areas where research and commercial expertise could support healthcare development.

Strengthening business ties

Aside from discussions on healthcare innovation, the meeting welcomed new ICCP members as part of the chamber's continuing efforts to expand its business network.

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The organization said the event provided opportunities for knowledge exchange, professional networking and potential collaboration among participants from the healthcare, technology and business sectors.

The ICCP also acknowledged its sponsors, including platinum sponsors Daily Tribune, Dayanan Business Consultancy, Ex-Link, Fibercom Telecom Phils. Inc., Innovative Agro Industry Ltd. and Shinagawa Lasik & Aesthetics.

Ethiopian Airlines served as gold sponsor, while Cosmetigroup, Ephesus Travel & Tours and PS Kosher Food were silver sponsors. Simtech participated as event sponsor.

The chamber expressed appreciation to its members, speakers, organizing committee and representatives of the diplomatic community for supporting the gathering.

The ICCP said it would continue promoting business relationships and opportunities for cooperation between the Philippines and Israel, particularly in sectors where technology and innovation could contribute to economic development.