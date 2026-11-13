GCash is offering cash prizes of up to P1 million, two BYD vehicles and shopping rewards through its Merry G! 2026 holiday campaign, which runs until 31 December 2026.

The campaign, dubbed “Merry G! Shake It, Win It,” allows eligible GCash users in the Philippines and overseas to earn raffle entries through qualifying transactions, including money transfers, cash-ins, bills payments and purchases.

The initiative also features holiday shopping deals and a Christmas Village bazaar aimed at supporting local businesses.

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P1M prize for overseas Filipinos

Fully verified GCash Overseas users can participate in a separate holiday raffle offering P150,000 in GCash credits for November and a P1-million cash grand prize for December.

The promotion runs from 1 November to 31 December, with the November draw scheduled for 10 December 2026 and the grand prize draw set for 11 January 2027.

Eligible transactions include bank cash-ins made in the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, as well as remittances through GCash Overseas.

Participants must complete a qualifying transaction and access the “Merry G! Shake It, Win It” feature through the GCash app to earn raffle entries.

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Overseas Filipinos in the United States and Europe can link their bank accounts to add money to their GCash wallets, while users in other markets may use official remittance partners.

BYD cars, P100K up for grabs

GCash users in the Philippines can also join the raffle through eligible transactions until 31 December.

Prizes include two BYD Seal 5 Essential vehicles, P100,000 in GCash credits, additional cash credits ranging from P50 to P10,000 and instant P10 rewards.

Qualifying transactions include cash-ins, bank transfers, money transfers, mobile load purchases and online payments.

Other eligible activities include bills payments, QR transactions, GCash Card purchases, Tap to Pay, GGives and GLoan disbursements, and selected savings, insurance and investment transactions.

The raffle draws are scheduled for 10 December 2026 and 11 January 2027.

Holiday discounts and cashback

Beyond the raffle, GCash is offering promotions aimed at helping users manage their Christmas expenses.

Motorists can reload their RFID toll accounts through the app's Pay Bills feature, while eligible customers can purchase Apple products through GGives with zero down payment and 0 percent interest at participating retailers.

Puregold shoppers can receive P100 cashback for a minimum purchase of P1,000 when they meet the promotion's conditions.

GCash is also offering partner deals through Klook, Ayala Malls, KFC and foodpanda, including selected P10 promotions.

Christmas Village visits malls

The campaign also includes a Christmas Village bazaar featuring local merchants selling food, clothing, personal care products, toys and other gift items.

The bazaar was scheduled to begin at Ayala Malls MarQuee in Angeles, Pampanga, from 6 to 8 November.

Additional stops are planned at Estancia at Capitol Commons in Pasig City from 11 to 13 December and Festive Walk Iloilo from 18 to 20 December.

Participating merchants can use GCash for Business payment solutions, including SoundPay Plus and EasyPOS, to facilitate cashless transactions.

Shoppers can also participate in promotional games and receive selected discounts and freebies.

GCash said the campaign combines holiday rewards, digital payment services and opportunities for local entrepreneurs to reach more customers during the Christmas shopping season.