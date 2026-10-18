Laguna football tourney boosts grassroots development
2nd Capitol Cup brings local football clubs together in Santa Cruz for two-day competition
SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — The provincial government of Laguna has joined efforts to strengthen grassroots football development through the second Capitol Cup, a two-day tournament held at the Laguna Sports Complex on 17 and 18 October 2026.
Organized in collaboration with the Sta. Cruz Football Club, the competition seeks to promote football participation while encouraging sportsmanship, teamwork and community involvement.
The tournament opened Saturday, 17 October, bringing renewed attention to efforts to develop football at the local level and provide opportunities for players to gain competitive experience.
According to the Laguna Public Information Office, the event forms part of initiatives aimed at advancing football development in Santa Cruz and strengthening the spirit of sportsmanship within the community.
The competition also highlights cooperation between local government institutions and community-based sports organizations in promoting athletic activities.
Beyond the matches, the Capitol Cup provides a platform for encouraging interest in football and supporting the continued growth of the sport in the province.
The tournament is scheduled to conclude Sunday, 18 October, at the Laguna Sports Complex.
The event underscores the role of local sports competitions in expanding opportunities for football participation and encouraging community engagement in athletic development.