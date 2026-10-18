Laguna football tourney boosts grassroots development

2nd Capitol Cup brings local football clubs together in Santa Cruz for two-day competition

FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT. Officials and event participants take part in a ceremonial football kickoff at the Laguna Sports Complex in Santa Cruz during the second Capitol Cup, held on 17 and 18 October 2026 to promote grassroots football development and sportsmanship

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — The provincial government of Laguna has joined efforts to strengthen grassroots football development through the second Capitol Cup, a two-day tournament held at the Laguna Sports Complex on 17 and 18 October 2026.

Organized in collaboration with the Sta. Cruz Football Club, the competition seeks to promote football participation while encouraging sportsmanship, teamwork and community involvement.

The tournament opened Saturday, 17 October, bringing renewed attention to efforts to develop football at the local level and provide opportunities for players to gain competitive experience.

According to the Laguna Public Information Office, the event forms part of initiatives aimed at advancing football development in Santa Cruz and strengthening the spirit of sportsmanship within the community.

The competition also highlights cooperation between local government institutions and community-based sports organizations in promoting athletic activities.

Beyond the matches, the Capitol Cup provides a platform for encouraging interest in football and supporting the continued growth of the sport in the province.

The tournament is scheduled to conclude Sunday, 18 October, at the Laguna Sports Complex.