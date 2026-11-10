Senior citizen killed, 2 hurt in Misamis Oriental fires

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — A 66-year-old retiree was killed while two others, including a firefighter, were injured in separate fires in Misamis Oriental on Nov. 10.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported that the first fire broke out in Purok 2, Lower Bombaran, Barangay North Poblacion, Medina, where a resident identified as Rosinda Rutchel was trapped inside her house.

Medina Municipal Fire Marshal SFO4 Julieta Wapanio said the fire was declared out at 6:30 a.m.

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At least three houses were destroyed and several others were partially damaged during the hourlong blaze. Damage to property was estimated at P200,000.

The second fire broke out before noon in Barangay Umagos, Lagonglong.

SFO3 Jay Tan, chief of the Lagonglong Municipal Fire Station, said the fire started at the house of Wilson Cabusog and rapidly spread, destroying at least 20 houses.

A firefighter and a resident were injured after being struck by a post that collapsed at the height of the fire.

Damage to property was estimated at P100,000.