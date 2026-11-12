Ilocos Norte hospital breaks ground on P110.4-million building project

Construction has begun on a four-storey wards, surgical and obstetrical services building at Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital (GRBASMH), following a groundbreaking ceremony attended by provincial and health officials on 11 November.

The P110.365-million project is funded under the Department of Health’s 2023 Health Facilities Enhancement Program. It will provide additional ward space and improved facilities for surgical and obstetrical care.

Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos attended the ceremony with representatives from the DOH Ilocos Center for Health Development, hospital management, healthcare workers and other stakeholders.