PRO2 holds community outreach in Rizal, Cagayan under Project ASSIST

The Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) held a community outreach program in Barangay San Juan, Rizal, Cagayan, as part of its Project ASSIST initiative to strengthen ties between police and residents, particularly in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

The activity was led by PRO2 Regional Director PBGEN Mariano C. Rodriguez and conducted with the 1st Cagayan Provincial Mobile Force Company, headed by Cagayan Police Provincial Office Director PCOL Mardito A. Anguluan. Local officials and other stakeholders also took part.

PRO2 distributed grocery packs and hygiene kits to residents and held a feeding program. The initiative also included efforts to raise public awareness about crime, terrorism and recruitment attempts by armed groups.

Also read Over 20,000 homes up for grabs at Mindanao housing fair

Rizal Mayor Jamila Denise B. Ruma and San Juan Barangay Chair Roderick B. Deric attended and expressed support for programs aimed at improving residents’ welfare and strengthening cooperation between local government and police.

Project ASSIST—Awareness and Strengthened Support in GIDAs in the Fight Against Terrorism—seeks to address conditions that can contribute to conflict, including poverty, limited opportunities and lack of access to basic government services.

In a message prepared for Rodriguez, the regional director said the police’s role includes working with residents to build safe and orderly communities. He said lasting peace also depends on communities being safe, developed and united, and that no community should be left behind.