Angelina Jolie list property in Los Angeles for $29.9 million

The estate was originally designed in 1913 by architect B. Cooper Corbett and was later acquired in 1916 by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille.

In 2017, Jolie purchased the property, which had previously belonged to DeMille. The estate became home to the Jolie family following her separation from ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Jolie previously shared that she was considering relocating once her youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, turned 18. She emphasized the importance of privacy and safety while opening up about the challenges of raising a large family under the public spotlight.

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, and safety,” Jolie said during a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She also revealed that some of her children are temporarily staying at her apartment in New York, though she has not disclosed any plans to sell her other properties in the United States.