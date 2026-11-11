BINI MIKHA FACES LTO SHOW-CAUSE ORDER OVER VIRAL DRIVING VIDEO
Text size
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has reportedly issued a show-cause order to BINI member Mikha Lim after a video circulated online appearing to show her using a cellphone while driving and briefly taking her hands off the steering wheel.
The order requires the singer to explain her actions as the agency looks into possible traffic violations.
A show-cause order is not a finding of guilt. The LTO must first evaluate her explanation and the available evidence before imposing any administrative penalty.