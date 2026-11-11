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BINI MIKHA FACES LTO SHOW-CAUSE ORDER OVER VIRAL DRIVING VIDEO

DT··1 MIN READ

BINI MIKHA FACES LTO SHOW-CAUSE ORDER OVER VIRAL DRIVING VIDEO
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The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has reportedly issued a show-cause order to BINI member Mikha Lim after a video circulated online appearing to show her using a cellphone while driving and briefly taking her hands off the steering wheel.

The order requires the singer to explain her actions as the agency looks into possible traffic violations.

A show-cause order is not a finding of guilt. The LTO must first evaluate her explanation and the available evidence before imposing any administrative penalty.

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