Discovery Hotels and Resorts is offering discounts of up to 48 percent on accommodations across its properties as part of its Black Friday and Travel Tuesday promotion running through 3 December 2026.

The limited-time sale includes discounted room rates, along with special offers on dining and spa experiences at participating properties.

Members of My Discovery Elite and Philippine Airlines' Mabuhay Miles loyalty program will receive early access to the promotion from 20 November to 3 December.

The public sale will begin on 27 November and run until 3 December.

My Discovery Elite members may also qualify for additional rate discounts and exclusive rewards under the hotel's loyalty program.

The promotion is covered by Department of Trade and Industry Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-270491, Series of 2026.