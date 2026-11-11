THE Aboitiz InfraCapital-operated Bohol-Panglao International Airport is one’s gateway to beauteous Bohol province, currently one of the most scintillating tourist destinations in the country today.

Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Airports secured three top honors at the 2026 Travel Daily Media Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Asia, with its airport operations in Cebu, Bohol and Misamis Oriental recognized for passenger experience, sustainability, and safety.

The awards were conferred on 10 November at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) received the Airport Experience of the Year – Philippines award, while Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) was named Sustainability Initiative of the Year – Philippines. Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) won Health and Safety Initiative of the Year – Philippines.

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MCIA was recognized for its CEB Connects air-to-air transfer service, which handled more than 660,000 passenger transfers across six airlines in 2025. The service recorded over 678,000 transfers from January to September 2026.

BPIA earned recognition for its ECO-Airport Project, which covers seven initiatives involving solar power, water conservation, electric ground equipment, plastic reduction and a partnership with the Bohol Island UNESCO Global Geopark.

LIA was cited for its Digital Hazard Ecosystem, a QR code-based reporting system that helped the airport manage thousands of aircraft movements without runway incursions, runway excursions or aircraft ground damage.

AIC Airports Chief Executive Officer Athanasios Titonis said the awards reflect the company's commitment to improving airport infrastructure, promoting sustainable operations and prioritizing passenger safety.

“To be recognized for all three of our airports is a proud moment for AIC. Whether in Cebu, Bohol or Misamis Oriental, we hold every gateway to the same standard: a great passenger experience, operations that care for the environment, and the safety of everyone who passes through,” Titonis said.