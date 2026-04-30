Aboitiz backs Lapu-Lapu investment push

The agreement focuses on improving the city’s investment framework, including clearer policies, more efficient permitting systems, and a more structured incentives regime to attract long-term capital and support sustained economic activity.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan said the partnership strengthens the city’s push to position itself as a key destination for tourism, business events, and investment, supported by its growing infrastructure base and strong connectivity.

This outlook is reinforced by the presence of Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which continues to serve as a major gateway for domestic and international travel, enabling stronger movement of goods, investors, and visitors.

Cebu’s increasing role in hosting international gatherings, including ASEAN-linked events, has also helped elevate its profile as a regional business hub, drawing interest from both local and foreign investors.

Aboitiz InfraCapital, through its membership in the Lapu-Lapu City Chamber of Commerce, said it supports initiatives that improve ease of doing business by enhancing regulatory systems and investor support mechanisms. It noted that a more competitive incentives structure and streamlined processes will help attract new investments while allowing local firms to scale and innovate.

The collaboration among government, BOI, and private sector stakeholders is expected to generate more economic activity, create jobs, and expand opportunities for local communities, further strengthening Lapu-Lapu City’s position as an investment-ready urban center.