Aboitiz InfraCapital seeks Japan growth deals

The infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group joined a high-level business engagement in Tokyo led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., where Philippine officials met with executives from some of Japan’s largest corporations and financial institutions to explore investment opportunities in the Philippines.

Aboitiz InfraCapital President and Chief Executive Officer Cosette V. Canilao said the discussions opened opportunities for deeper collaboration that could support the company’s long-term expansion plans.

“Japan has long been one of the Philippines' most valued economic partners and a key source of investment, innovation, and expertise for our country. Engaging directly with Japanese business leaders allows us at Aboitiz InfraCapital to deepen existing relationships and explore new opportunities that can support the continued growth of our airports, water, and digital infrastructure businesses while contributing to the country's broader development goals,” Canilao said.

The roundtable brought together leaders from major Japanese companies, including airline operators, trading houses, manufacturers and financial institutions. The discussions covered potential cooperation in infrastructure, aviation, tourism and other growth industries.

President Marcos said the participation of leading Japanese firms reflected confidence in the Philippine economy and its future prospects.

“The participation in this room of Japan’s most respected industry leaders—representing trading houses, financial institutions, manufacturing champions, technology firms, and service groups—speaks for itself. It is not just attendance. It is confidence—confidence in the Philippine economy today, and even more importantly, confidence in what the Philippines can become,” Marcos said.

Aboitiz InfraCapital has been expanding its portfolio across airports, water and wastewater systems, and digital infrastructure. Through its airport business, the company operates key gateways outside Metro Manila, including Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Laguindingan International Airport and Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

The company said the Tokyo engagement aligns with its strategy of building long-term partnerships that can support infrastructure development, improve connectivity and attract more investments into the Philippines.