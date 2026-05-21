Laguindingan airport promotes Misamis Oriental tourism destinations

“As part of its commitment to connecting travelers to more meaningful journeys across the country, Aboitiz InfraCapital Laguindingan Airport Corporation continues to strengthen connectivity and help travelers discover the diverse destinations, communities, and experiences that make Misamis Oriental worth exploring,” the company said.

Among the destinations highlighted in the campaign is the Claveria View Deck in Claveria, known for its mountain views, cool climate, and scenic landscapes popular among road trip travelers and tourists seeking highland experiences.

The company also featured the Divine Mercy Shrine in El Salvador City, one of the province’s major pilgrimage sites overlooking Macajalar Bay.

Also included in the tourism campaign is LOHAS Aqua Resort, which offers helmet diving and scuba diving activities that allow visitors to explore the province’s marine environment.

For nature and adventure enthusiasts, the company highlighted Sagpulon Falls in Jasaan, known for its natural pools and lush surroundings.

ALAC said the airport’s continued expansion and connectivity initiatives aim to support local enterprises, tourism development, and economic opportunities across Misamis Oriental.

Aboitiz InfraCapital currently operates Laguindingan International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and Bohol-Panglao International Airport under its airport portfolio.