FOLLOWING House of Representatives’ rejection to renew its franchise in 2020, ABS-CBN halted its TV and radio broadcasts and pivoted into a digital storytelling company, syndicating its shows and news programs through third-party platforms, digital streaming, cable and social media. To pay bank debts and manage financial recovery, the company sold portions of its Quezon City property. Of late, it has secured a P6-billion equity infusion to stabilize its finances and rebuild operations.

ABS-CBN Corp. reported a consolidated net loss of P2.95 billion in the first nine months of 2026, widening 32% from the P2.24 billion loss recorded in the same period last year, as declining cable and broadband revenues and subdued advertising demand continued to weigh on its operations.

The company's Content Production and Distribution segment generated P8.96 billion in revenues. Excluding election-related advertising income recorded in the previous year, the segment's revenues increased 6%, supported by content licensing and syndication, co-productions, and other consumer revenue streams.

Despite the improvement in recurring performance, the segment's net loss widened to P2.03 billion from P1.66 billion a year earlier. However, excluding political advertising and non-recurring items, its recurring net loss improved by 8% year-on-year.

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The Cable TV and Broadband segment also weighed on the group's results, with revenues declining 41% to P1.55 billion as its subscriber base continued to shrink. Operating costs and expenses fell 24%, equivalent to P770 million, but the segment's net loss still widened to P923 million from P585 million.

At the consolidated level, the company recorded revenues of P10.51 billion for the nine months ended September 2026.