Bohol welcomes first chartered flight from Japan

Erico Aristotle Aumentado described the development as a boost for the province’s tourism industry and economy.

“This is a very encouraging development for Bohol. We are hopeful that this chartered flight will pave the way for regular international arrivals, particularly from Japan, which has always been a valued tourism market for us,” Aumentado said.

The initiative was supported by Aboitiz InfraCapital through its airport operator, Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corporation.

During the September 2025 Bohol Business Mission to Japan, airport officials joined the provincial delegation and held talks with charter flight organizer JTB Corporation to promote the airport’s international capabilities and expand Japanese tourist arrivals to Bohol.

The airport operator also conducted inspections of the airport’s Immigration, Customs, and Quarantine facilities in October 2025 to assess readiness for international operations.

Bohol-Panglao International Airport General Manager Aldwin Uy said the chartered flight reflected the result of sustained collaboration among stakeholders.

“We are proud to support this milestone arrival made possible through our strong partnership with Cebu Pacific, the Provincial Government of Bohol, and our tourism partners in Japan,” Uy said.

“This charter flight demonstrates Bohol-Panglao International Airport’s readiness to handle international traffic, connecting travelers to Bohol’s unique experiences and opportunities, while we continue enhancing our facilities and passenger experience to support stronger international operations.”

The Japanese visitors received a welcome reception showcasing Boholano hospitality and culture, with local tourism stakeholders and airport authorities coordinating to ensure a seamless arrival experience.

Known as the country’s first eco-airport, Bohol-Panglao International Airport continues to play a key role in improving connectivity and supporting tourism growth in the province.

Operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corporation, the airport serves as the main gateway to Bohol and connects travelers to domestic destinations such as Manila, Clark, Davao, and Cebu, as well as international destinations including South Korea.