Lapu-Lapu City, BOI seal deal to boost investments

Under the deal, the city will work with the BOI to enhance its investment code, focusing on clearer policies, fair incentives, and long-term strategies to support sustained economic growth.

Mayor Cindi King-Chan said the partnership is expected to drive economic activity and expand opportunities for local enterprises, citing the city’s potential as a destination for business events, conferences, and tourism.

She noted that the city’s growth is supported by improving infrastructure and global accessibility, anchored by the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which facilitates connectivity to domestic and international markets.

Cebu’s role in hosting major international engagements, including ASEAN-related activities, also highlights the region’s increasing relevance as a venue for regional and global gatherings.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz InfraCapital said it supports initiatives that streamline business processes and strengthen investor support systems, helping attract new capital and enable local enterprises to expand and innovate.

Officials said the partnership is expected to boost economic activity, create jobs, and reinforce Lapu-Lapu City’s position as an investment-ready destination.