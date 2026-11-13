Missing fisherman found dead Off Nasugbu coast

Coast Guard recovers body 1.5 kilometers from Wawa Port; police find no initial signs of foul play.

Philippine Coast Guard personnel recover the body of a missing fisherman approximately 1.5 kilometers from Wawa Port in Nasugbu, Batangas, on Thursday, 12 November 2026. The victim was reportedly last seen aboard fishing vessel FBCA “BOY NELLY 6” on 10 November. (Photo courtesy of PCG, subject to confirmation)

NASUGBU, Batangas — A fisherman who went missing after being last seen aboard a fishing vessel was found dead in the waters off Nasugbu, Batangas, on Thursday, 12 November 2026, according to a report attributed to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Coast Guard personnel recovered the fisherman's body at approximately 4:25 p.m., about 1.5 kilometers from Wawa Port.

The victim was reportedly a crew member of fishing vessel FBCA “BOY NELLY 6” and was last seen at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 November.

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According to initial accounts, the fisherman had been drinking with fellow crew members before his disappearance. The vessel was reportedly not engaged in fishing operations at the time.

The Coast Guard Sub-Station Nasugbu received a report concerning the missing fisherman, prompting search and recovery efforts.

At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, responders received information from another fishing vessel about a body spotted floating in the waters near Wawa Port.

Coast Guard personnel proceeded to the location and recovered the body, which was subsequently identified as that of the missing crew member.

Police reportedly found no initial indications of foul play during their preliminary examination.

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Authorities have yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the fisherman's death.