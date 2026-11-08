September inflation for Oriental Mindoro’s bottom 30% income households was the highest in MIMAROPA, PSA reports.

Inflation among Oriental Mindoro’s bottom 30 percent income households reached 10.1 percent in September, the highest in MIMAROPA, according to a Philippine Statistics Authority regional report released 4 November.

Across MIMAROPA, inflation for the income group accelerated to 7.1 percent from 6.7 percent in August. The regional rate stood at 0.1 percent in September last year.

Food inflation increased to 6.6 percent from 6.1 percent, with fish and other seafood, vegetables and related crops, and fruits and nuts contributing to the acceleration.

Transport prices were 18.4 percent higher than a year earlier.

Puerto Princesa recorded the region’s lowest inflation for the income group at 3.8 percent. Occidental Mindoro posted 5.1 percent, Marinduque 6.3 percent, Romblon 6.8 percent and Palawan province 7 percent.

Only Palawan province recorded slower inflation compared with August.