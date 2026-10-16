The latest figures showed that inflation among the bottom 30 percent of income households in Palawan province reached 7 percent, compared with 3.8 percent in Puerto Princesa City.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Transportation costs for Palawan's lowest-income households rose sharply in September 2026, with transport inflation reaching 23 percent, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

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The 3.2-percentage-point difference highlights the varying price pressures experienced by low-income households in the province and its capital.

Transport inflation in Puerto Princesa stood at 17 percent, six percentage points lower than the 23 percent recorded in Palawan province.

The figures suggest that households outside the provincial capital are experiencing faster increases in transportation-related prices, although the PSA data do not establish the specific factors behind the disparity.

Food prices also contributed significantly to inflation among Palawan's lowest-income households.

Food inflation reached 7.8 percent, while food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 61.3 percent of inflation among the bottom 30 percent income group.

The figures underscore the pressure on families that devote substantial portions of their earnings to food, transportation and other essential expenses.

For residents of remote municipalities and island communities, transportation is particularly important for accessing markets, schools, medical facilities and employment opportunities.

Rising transport-related prices could further strain household budgets, especially among families dependent on fishing, farming, tourism and small-scale businesses.

However, the latest PSA findings do not determine whether fuel prices, passenger fares, freight charges or other transportation expenses were primarily responsible for the increase.

Further examination of local fare adjustments, fuel distribution costs and transportation services would be necessary to identify the factors driving the higher inflation rate.

The disparity between Palawan province and Puerto Princesa also raises questions about whether existing consumer assistance and transportation policies adequately address the needs of lower-income households in geographically isolated communities.

The September figures highlight the continuing challenge of maintaining affordable transportation and essential goods across Palawan's widely dispersed communities.