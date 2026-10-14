Figures released on 13 October showed a 2.4-percentage-point gap between inflation experienced by lower-income households and the provincial average, highlighting the greater pressure of rising prices on economically vulnerable families.

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro — Inflation among the province's bottom 30 percent of income households reached 10.1 percent in September 2026, outpacing the overall provincial inflation rate of 7.7 percent, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

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Rice inflation among the bottom 30 percent of households reached 24.1 percent, while inflation in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels stood at 20.7 percent.

The housing and utilities category accounted for 40.4 percent of inflation among lower-income households, making it a major contributor to the increase in their cost of living.

The figures indicate that essential goods and household services are becoming more expensive at a faster rate for the province's lowest-income households than for consumers overall.

The disparity is particularly significant for families relying on agriculture, fishing, small businesses and other livelihoods whose earnings may not immediately adjust to higher living costs.

Rising rice prices and utility expenses could further reduce household purchasing power, particularly among families allocating a substantial share of their income to food and basic services.

The PSA data, however, does not establish the specific causes of the price increases or determine how individual households have adjusted their spending.

Further examination of local rice prices, electricity charges and distribution costs could help identify the factors driving inflation in the province.

The latest figures also raise questions about whether existing government assistance and consumer protection measures are sufficient to cushion low-income households against rising prices.

The September inflation report underscores the challenge of keeping essential goods and services affordable for Oriental Mindoro's most economically vulnerable residents.