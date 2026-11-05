The Land Transportation Office (LTO) reported Thursday the revocation of the driver’s license of a motorcycle rider who struck a female pedestrian crossing a pedestrian lane in Pasig City, along with a two-year disqualification from obtaining any type of driver’s license.

Based on CCTV footage that prompted the issuance of a Show Cause Order (SCO) on 19 October 19, the motorcycle rider struck the woman at around 5 a.m. while crossing the pedestrian lane at C. Raymundo Avenue corner Kalaningan Street, Barangay Caniogan, Pasig City.

“Due to the incident, the victim was rushed to Pasig City General Hospital for medical treatment after sustaining serious injuries,” the LTO said.

After identifying the rider and the registered owner of the motorcycle, the agency immediately issued an SCO and launched an investigation into the incident. The rider subsequently surrendered his driver's license to the LTO.

The LTO ordered the rider to appear at a scheduled hearing before its Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) and submit the necessary documents to support his side and explain the incident in connection with the Reckless Driving complaint.

Following a thorough investigation and hearing, the IID found sufficient grounds to hold the rider liable for Reckless Driving in connection with the collision involving the pedestrian.

Based on the investigation, the rider was also declared an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle. Consequently, the LTO revoked his driver's license and disqualified him from obtaining any type of driver's license for two years.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle remains under alarm status as part of the agency's continuing implementation of the appropriate administrative measures.

“We are implementing stricter actions against motorists who put the lives of pedestrians at risk, including the revocation of their licenses and disqualification from obtaining them again,” LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao said.