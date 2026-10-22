Woman injured after motorcycle hits her in Pasig crosswalk

A 35-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing a designated pedestrian lane in Pasig City, prompting police to file a criminal complaint against the rider.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the corner of C. Raymundo Avenue and Kalinangan Street in Barangay Caniogan, according to the Pasig City Police Station.

Initial investigation showed that the 44-year-old rider was traveling along C. Raymundo Avenue when his motorcycle struck the woman as she crossed the road from west to east through the pedestrian lane.

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The victim, a resident of Barangay San Jose, Pasig City, was given immediate assistance by the Pasig City Emergency Unit and taken to Pasig City General Hospital for treatment.

The rider, a resident of Barangay 34, Caloocan City, was later arrested at Taguig City General Hospital, where he was also receiving medical treatment.