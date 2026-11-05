Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez has expressed his deepest gratitude to retiring Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, hailing his tenure as an era of "transformative leadership" and an unwavering commitment to judicial innovation.

Chief Justice Gesmundo is set to officially retire from the high tribunal on 6 November 2026, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age.

“We express our deepest gratitude to Chief Justice Alex for his transformative leadership, unwavering commitment to innovation, and inspiring dedication to serving the Filipino people with compassion and excellence,” Justice Marquez stated.

Justice Marquez’s tribute comes as he stands among the five Supreme Court justices officially shortlisted by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) to succeed the retiring Chief Justice.

The JBC has transmitted its final shortlist to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who will appoint the nation's next top magistrate.

During his public interview before the JBC on 26 October 2026, Justice Marquez laid out a definitive and ambitious roadmap for the future of the Philippine judiciary.

Drawing from his extensive 11-year experience as Court Administrator, Marquez pledged to aggressively tackle systemic institutional challenges within a five-year horizon.

“My ultimate goal, if given the privilege to lead, is that by 2032, there will be no more overburdened courts in the Philippines,” Marquez declared.

To achieve a modern, responsive, and accessible justice system, Marquez outlined a three-pillar strategy: eradicating docket congestion by implementing automated tracking and advanced case-management systems to aggressively clear pending cases across all trial courts.

Accelerating case resolution by streamlining procedural rules and operational workflows to eliminate systemic delays that stall the delivery of justice.

To transform public perception by enhancing institutional transparency and strict accountability measures to dismantle lingering public perceptions of corruption and strengthen public trust in the third branch of government.

Marquez also bats for institutional continuity, innovation, and human capital, aside from further expanding on his blueprint for governance and the adoption of the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2.0 (2028–2032).

This next-generation plan focuses on scaling up current court digitalization efforts, maximizing artificial intelligence in legal research, and expanding electronic filing systems nationwide.

Beyond technological advancements, Marquez emphasized that sustainable reform relies heavily on the third branch's human resources.

He vowed to strictly prioritize the welfare, security, and professional growth of lower court judges and rank-and-file employees, whom he described as the judiciary's most valuable asset.