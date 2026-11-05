DOJ, NBI vow Philippines will not be a safe-haven for fugitives

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preventing fugitives from using the Philippines as a refuge from justice.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida and NBI Director Melvin Matibag, in a radio interview, emphasized the country’s commitment to international law enforcement obligations and extradition treaties.

“The government fully honors its international commitments on fugitives,” Vida said, commending the NBI for its recent operations.

Vida cited the bureau’s successful efforts to locate and deport four fugitives on the United States government’s Top 10 most wanted list.

Matibag said the NBI is duty-bound to enforce warrants of arrest regardless of a suspect’s background. He added that the bureau works with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to track and extradite foreign nationals wanted by authorities.

“Of course, these names you mentioned carry national importance. They have a major impact on our country and our citizens, which is why we and the media covering them give them special attention,” Matibag said.

“But we look for everyone we need to find, including ordinary citizens who come to us to ensure a warrant of arrest is enforced.”

Matibag also cited the arrest of a South Korean fugitive listed among his country’s 10 most wanted, which took place on his fifth day as NBI director. The operation followed an appeal from South Korea’s president during a bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He credited the operation with strengthening the NBI’s ties with international law enforcement agencies.

Vida also praised the Bureau of Immigration for intercepting wanted individuals at Philippine entry points before turning them over to foreign authorities.