QCPD arrests robbery suspect over cellphone snatching near church in Holy Spirit

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested a robbery suspect following a cellphone-snatching incident along De Leon Street near a church in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City, on Wednesday.

Initial investigation showed that the 19-year-old female victim was waiting for a motorcycle ride home when the suspect allegedly snatched her mobile phone at around 11 a.m. on 4 November.

“The victim immediately called for help, prompting a witness and concerned citizens to pursue the fleeing suspect and eventually corner him,” the police report said.

Operatives of the Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14), who were conducting establishment validation in the area, responded to the commotion and apprehended the suspect.

The victim’s OPPO Reno mobile phone, valued at approximately P16,000, was recovered.

Records verification showed that the suspect had previous police records involving an alleged violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602 on 20 April 2025 and a theft case dated 20 November 2025.