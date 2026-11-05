Gesmundo bids farewell to Supreme Court personnel ahead of retirement

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo (seventh from left) attends his final flag ceremony as a member of the Supreme Court (SC) at the SC courtyard along Padre Faura Street, Manila, on 4 November 2026, two days before his mandatory retirement on 6 November 2026. With him are (from left) SC Associate Justices Raul B. Villanueva, Jose Midas P. Marquez, Jhosep Y. Lopez, Henri Jean Paul B. Inting and Ramon Paul L. Hernando; SC Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen; and SC Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa, Amy C. Lazaro-Javier, Rodil V. Zalameda, Samuel H. Gaerlan, Ricardo R. Rosario, Japar B. Dimaampao, Antonio T. Kho Jr. and Maria Filomena D. Singh. (Photo courtesy of the SC Communications Office)

In his farewell message to Supreme Court officials and employees, Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo praised the collective efforts and dedication of court personnel in driving initiatives to modernize the Judiciary, improve operational efficiency and better serve the public.

Gesmundo attended his final flag ceremony as a member of the High Court on 4 November 2026 at the Supreme Court (SC) courtyard along Padre Faura Street in Manila, where he expressed gratitude to those who served alongside him and shared his mission of pursuing reforms and modernizing the Philippine Judiciary.

He reflected on the significant challenges the Judiciary overcame during his tenure, from navigating a global pandemic that forced drastic changes in court operations and workflows to meeting rising public expectations and demonstrating the vital role of courts in the daily lives of Filipinos.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by court personnel, Gesmundo said: "I know none of this was easy. Many of us had to adapt, make sacrifices, and press forward despite the deep uncertainty. Those times tested us—not only as individuals but also as an institution. Yet, through it all, we persevered."

Appointed as the country's 27th chief justice on 5 April 2021, Gesmundo championed the creation of the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027 (SPJI).

The plan serves as the Supreme Court's blueprint for institutional reform and modernization, with the ultimate goal of delivering accessible, responsive and real-time justice.

He emphasized that the initiatives implemented over the years demonstrated the Judiciary's capacity to evolve, embrace technological advancements and keep pace with modern demands.

Gesmundo also stressed that while the Court pursued reforms to upgrade its systems, it placed equal importance on protecting, supporting and strengthening its workforce.

He said the Judiciary's efforts to support personnel—from providing training and capacity-building programs to implementing administrative reforms and employee welfare initiatives—reflect the Court's recognition that a strong Judiciary depends not only on efficient systems and processes but, above all, on the people who keep it running and uphold its mission every day.

He attributed the Judiciary's milestones to collective effort, saying: "I want to say this with complete honesty: none of the successes we have achieved are the result of just one person's hard work. All of this was realized because of each and every one of you... Your efforts, no matter how big or small, became a part of every transformation we achieved."

While acknowledging that much work remains, Gesmundo expressed confidence that he would leave behind a Judiciary ready to build on established foundations and equipped to tackle future challenges with courage, competence and compassion.

As his tenure concludes, he said he would cherish not only the institutional reforms implemented but, more importantly, the people whose dedication made them possible.

Reflecting on his time at the High Court, he said: "To have served alongside you in the Supreme Court is a lifelong honor that I will always treasure. Your dedication, empathy, and cooperation will forever remain a part of the memories I will carry with me wherever I go. Thank you all very much."

During the ceremony, Supreme Court Deputy Clerk of Court and Chief Administrative Officer Atty. Maria Carina A. Matammu-Cunanan, who chairs the SC Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence, presented Gesmundo with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his 41 years of exemplary public service.

SC Employees Association President Erwin D. Ocson also paid tribute to the retiring chief justice, highlighting his legacy of fostering an institutional culture rooted in compassion, innovation, excellence and unity.

"Because of your belief in the capability of every employee, our faith in our own worth and duty as public servants grew even stronger," Ocson said.

Atty. Rene B. Enciso, president of the SC Assembly of Lawyer-Employees Inc., also presented Gesmundo with a plaque of appreciation in recognition of his “exceptional achievements and selfless devotion to public service, unwavering commitment to the administration of justice, and outstanding contributions to the legal profession.”

Gesmundo is set to retire on 6 November 2026, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

A graduate of Ateneo de Manila University, he passed the Bar examinations in 1984 and began his legal career at the Office of the Solicitor General, where he rose through the ranks to become an assistant solicitor general.

He also served as commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government and consultant to the Office of the Chairperson of the Commission on Elections.