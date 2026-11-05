D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. (DMW) recorded a net income of P1.25 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by the steady performance of its properties in Aseana City, Parañaque.

Recurring revenues, which include rentals from land, commercial buildings and other ancillary leasing activities, accounted for 93 percent of the company’s P2.5 billion in revenues during the period.

Meanwhile, sales from Midpark Towers, DMW’s second residential development, reached P62.2 million.

The company remains focused on selling units at the project, which received the Best Completed Condo Development and Best Lifestyle Condo Development awards at the 14th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards held in August.

DMW said prudent spending and efficient cash management underpin its strategy amid evolving macroeconomic conditions.

The company reported a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06 times and a current ratio of 3.5 times, positioning it to manage changes in the property market and support the continued growth of Aseana City.

The company is also adapting its offerings to shifting market conditions.