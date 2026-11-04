BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang and Justice Sec. Vida in the background

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) have thrown their support behind a legislative proposal to merge the country's jail and prison systems under a single corrections authority.

The proposed overhaul seeks to consolidate the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), currently under the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), with the DOJ-supervised BuCor to streamline prison administration and improve rehabilitation services.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said establishing a unified corrections system would modernize the country's management of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

“We are looking forward to the realization of our country's dream to have a single and centralized penology and correction system,” Vida said.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier pushed for the transfer of the BJMP to the DOJ during congressional budget deliberations, paving the way for the proposed consolidation.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. also expressed support for the merger, which officials believe could address overcrowding, fragmented records and inconsistent rehabilitation programs.

Justice Undersecretary Ian Norman Dato previously said the DOJ was prepared to assume supervision of the BJMP once Congress approves the necessary legislation.

Under the existing system, the BJMP manages district, city and municipal jails housing detainees awaiting trial and offenders serving sentences of three years or less.

BuCor, meanwhile, operates national penitentiaries and penal colonies for prisoners serving sentences exceeding three years.

The proposed merger would establish a centralized database to track PDLs from detention through the completion of their sentences, helping prevent delayed releases and discrepancies in prison records.

It would also allow authorities to coordinate inmate transfers and facility management more efficiently while standardizing custodial training, security procedures and rehabilitation programs.

Officials said the consolidation could improve resource allocation and strengthen compliance with human rights standards across correctional facilities.

The proposal would require congressional approval to amend existing laws, reorganize the agencies and consolidate their respective budgets.