Two men were arrested in Taguig City after robbing a barbershop at gunpoint and fleeing with cash and personal belongings, police said Tuesday.

The suspects, identified only as aliases Sierra, 52, and Payod, 48, were arrested on 2 November, a day after the robbery at a barbershop along General Espino Street in Barangay Central Signal.

Police said Sierra allegedly entered the establishment at around 8:44 p.m. on 1 November and took a black sling bag containing makeup products and clothing belonging to the victim's young daughter. Payod allegedly served as a lookout and getaway driver, helping Sierra escape on a motorcycle toward Bravo Street.

The victims initially hesitated to report the incident out of fear that the suspects might return and harm them. They eventually sought police assistance on the afternoon of 2 November, prompting an investigation.

Police personnel reviewed closed-circuit television footage from Barangays Central Signal, Katuparan and Pinagsama to identify the suspects.

The footage reportedly captured the men's faces, allowing investigators to establish their identities. Further inquiries led police to their residence in Barangay Pinagsama, where they were spotted preparing to leave.

Police said the suspects were recognized through their clothing, which matched those seen in the CCTV footage. The motorcycle allegedly used in the robbery was also found at the location.

Authorities recovered the stolen sling bag and its contents, which the victim positively identified. The items were valued at around P2,000, while the P10,000 in cash reportedly taken during the robbery remained missing.

A .38-caliber revolver loaded with four live rounds was also recovered from Sierra's waistband, while a .45-caliber replica firearm was found tucked into Payod's waistband.