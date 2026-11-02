Suan denies threatening Dela Rosa with ‘shoot-to-kill’ resolution

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Lordan Suan denies social media claims that he threatened Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa with a House hearing and a “shoot-to-kill” resolution.

Cagayan de Oro 1st District Rep. Lordan Suan has denied allegations that he threatened the life of fugitive Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

“It has come to my attention that several social media pages are amplifying a false and malicious statement falsely attributed to me,” Suan said.

He added: “The quote circulating online claiming I threatened a House hearing and a ‘shoot-to-kill’ resolution against Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa is FALSE, FAKE, FABRICATED. I never made that statement.”

Suan said he stands firmly for due process and the rule of law.

“Please verify information through official sources before sharing. Do not spread fabricated statements,” he said.

Social media pages had alleged that Suan threatened to convene a House committee hearing or file a “shoot-to-kill” resolution against Dela Rosa if the senator failed to surrender in connection with an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.