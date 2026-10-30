The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to provide skills training and livelihood opportunities for beneficiaries of government housing programs.

SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa and TESDA Director General Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez signed a memorandum of agreement in Taguig City on Thursday, 29 October, to expand employment and income-generating opportunities for housing beneficiaries.

“This is a momentous occasion not only for us but also for our thousands of beneficiaries,” Laxa said. “As directed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., we want our programs to be more transformative and responsive to the needs of our beneficiaries.”

The initiative will initially benefit approximately 150 families belonging to the Megaville 2 Homeowners Association under SHFC's Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, a component of the government's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Under the agreement, qualified beneficiaries can access technical and vocational training in automotive servicing, bread and pastry production, dressmaking, bartending and plumbing.

Training will also cover digital skills, including virtual assistant services, data analytics and social media content creation, to help participants pursue employment or establish small businesses.

Benitez emphasized TESDA's role in equipping residents of government housing communities with marketable skills.

“Mandato po ng TESDA ang magbigay ng skills development, particularly for resettlement sites for the urban poor, na kliyente naman talaga ng SHFC,” he said.

Laxa said the collaboration follows the directive of Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling to strengthen partnerships with government agencies and extend assistance beyond providing homes and land titles.

The agreement came two days after SHFC signed a separate memorandum of understanding with the Philippine Reclamation Authority to explore a vertical housing project in Metro Manila.