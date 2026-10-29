Social media personality Mimiyuuuh has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the viral “clean money girl” remark associated with actress and television host Anne Curtis, clarifying that the statement was never intended to question the integrity or source of income of other personalities.

During an appearance on Kylie Verzosa's Almost Honest podcast, the popular content creator revisited the issue and explained the intention behind the much-discussed compliment.

Mimiyuuuh emphasized that praising Anne for her hard work and success should not automatically be interpreted as an insult directed at other celebrities or individuals.

“It's so weird na pinupuri lang namin si Ms. Anne for being clean money girl, kasi totoo naman na she really works hard for everything that she has period,” Mimiyuuuh explained.

The online personality further clarified that the remark was specifically about Anne's achievements and was not meant to create comparisons with other women in the entertainment industry.

“I'm not pertaining to other people na just because hindi ko nabanggit 'yung pangalan mo, it doesn't mean na you're a dirty money girl.”

The statement came after the phrase “clean money girl” attracted attention on social media, with some netizens questioning whether the description indirectly suggested that other personalities earned their wealth through questionable means.

However, Mimiyuuuh maintained that the original intention was simply to recognize Anne's dedication to her career and the success she has built through years of working in show business.

Anne, who has established herself as one of the country's prominent actresses, television hosts, and celebrity endorsers, has enjoyed a successful entertainment career spanning more than two decades.

For Mimiyuuuh, acknowledging that success was meant to be a positive gesture rather than a statement about anyone else's financial standing.

The podcast discussion also highlighted how seemingly harmless expressions of admiration can take on different meanings once they circulate widely across social media platforms.

By revisiting the controversy, Mimiyuuuh sought to make a distinction between celebrating someone's accomplishments and making negative assumptions about others.

The clarification serves as a reminder of how quickly words can be interpreted beyond their original context, particularly when public personalities become involved in online discussions.