Man arrested for groping minor in Pasig

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Pasig City after allegedly groping a teenage girl who was walking with a younger child in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, an incident caught on surveillance footage, local authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect was apprehended Tuesday, 27 October, during a follow-up operation at the corner of Fontanilla and M.H. del Pilar streets, five days after the alleged assault along Capistrano Street. Police also recovered two sachets of suspected shabu from the suspect and another man.

Barangay Councilor Arce Lucas said the victim was too frightened to immediately report the incident, prompting barangay officials to intervene after receiving information from a concerned resident.

Surveillance footage from the evening of 22 October showed the suspect allegedly exposing himself near the entrance of an alley before approaching the teenage girl and the child accompanying her.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed and touched the teenager's private parts, causing her to scream and flee.

Barangay officials subsequently checked on the two minors after learning about the incident.

Lucas urged victims of similar offenses to immediately seek assistance from barangay authorities or the police to prevent further attacks.

Authorities said the suspect fled the area after the incident but was eventually located during a follow-up operation on Tuesday.

The suspect admitted to the act and claimed he had been under the influence of marijuana at the time.

“Pinagsisisihan ko po 'yung ginawa ko. Huwag na lang po nila ako gayahin. Pasensya na po,” he said.

Barangay officials identified the suspect as a vegetable porter at a local market and said he had previously been linked to theft complaints and disturbances in the community.