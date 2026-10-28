Makati announces road closures, traffic rerouting for Undas

Makati City announces road closures and traffic rerouting for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day, affecting key areas like Kalayaan Avenue, South Avenue, and Vito Cruz Avenue Extension. Plan your routes to avoid delays.

Several roads in Makati City will be closed to vehicles and converted into pedestrian-only zones as the city government implements traffic adjustments for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The traffic plan covers portions of Kalayaan Avenue, South Avenue, Vito Cruz Avenue Extension and Pililia Street, while nearby roads will temporarily operate under modified traffic schemes to accommodate motorists and public utility vehicles.

Under the advisory, Kalayaan Avenue will be closed from Zapote Street to N. Garcia Street, while South Avenue will be closed between J.P. Rizal Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue.

Vito Cruz Avenue Extension will also be closed from Zapote Street to South Avenue. Pililia Street, from Kalayaan Avenue to Baler Street, will be restricted to pedestrians and vehicles accessing designated parking areas.

To ease traffic congestion, J.P. Rizal Avenue between Makati Avenue and Pasong Tirad Street, Kalayaan Avenue between Pasong Tirad and Zapote streets, and Zapote Street between J.P. Rizal and Kalayaan avenues will temporarily accommodate two-way traffic.

Metropolitan Avenue between South Avenue and N. Garcia Street will operate as a one-way road, while Vito Cruz Avenue Extension between Chino Roces Avenue and Zapote Street will be converted into a one-way route toward South Clemente.

Public utility vehicles coming from Manila and heading toward Makati City Hall or Guadalupe will be rerouted through Pasong Tirad Street, Kalayaan Avenue and Zapote Street before returning to J.P. Rizal Avenue.

Private motorists traveling in the same direction may continue along J.P. Rizal Avenue toward Makati Avenue.

Vehicles coming from the Ayala-Makati central business district will be directed through Metropolitan Avenue, Zapote Street or J.P. Rizal Avenue, depending on their destinations.

The city also identified passenger drop-off and pick-up points along Kalayaan Avenue, Metropolitan Avenue and J.P. Rizal Avenue.

Designated parking areas include portions of Kalayaan Avenue, Candelaria Street, Ecoville Road, Metropolitan Avenue and Vito Cruz Avenue Extension.

Additional curbside parking may be allowed along Baler, Milagros, M. Unidos, Visita, Panama and Suez streets, subject to available space and restrictions on driveway access.

The city government did not specify the exact implementation dates and hours in the traffic advisory.