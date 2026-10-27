Taiwan sees greater potential in selling processed pork products to the Philippines than in expanding frozen pork shipments, as limited export supply and relatively high prices could constrain its share of the local market.

Jennifer Chang, vice president of the Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI), said Taiwan’s available export volume remains limited, making a substantial increase in frozen pork shipments unlikely in the near term.

“Based on CDRI’s observations and research, we do not expect Taiwan’s frozen pork exports to the Philippines to increase much, as the volume available for export is limited. However, Taiwanese pork is of very high quality, and we see growth potential for processed pork products, such as sausages and pork jerky,” Chang said.

Her assessment comes as Taiwanese suppliers promote their products to Filipino consumers and potential commercial buyers through the 2026 Taiwan Pork Promotional and Sales Event, held from 22 to 25 October at Glorietta Mall in Makati City.

The event, supported by Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture and CDRI, showcased Taiwanese-style sausages, pork meatballs, fried pork ribs and minced pork dishes. It also included a professional tasting attended by Manila-based hotel chefs, meat industry representatives and foodservice procurement professionals.

Chang said the Philippine market is large, but price competitiveness and supply availability remain major considerations.

She expects frozen Taiwanese pork to account for only a small portion of the market, with prospects for larger chilled or frozen shipments remaining limited in the short term, including over the next three years.

Instead, she pointed to opportunities for Taiwanese food products in restaurants, including sausages and noodles, as well as other popular offerings such as bubble tea.

Taiwan’s fresh pork was approved for export to the Philippines in 2023. Chang said the next step is for businesses on both sides to establish commercial arrangements, with CDRI helping Taiwanese suppliers introduce their products to local buyers.

She also described the Philippines as a market with investment potential beyond food, saying Taiwanese companies could consider opportunities in other industries.